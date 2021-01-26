meg-berry-colored-balloons-cover.jpg

Meg Berry Releases “Colored Balloons”: Top40 Radio

Meg Berry is a singer-songwriter whose voice has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to the Boston Globe. She debuted at #3 on the Holiday Music Radio Charts in her radio debut as a singer-songwriter and producer in November 2020. Within one month she had made over 15 Top Ten Lists and climbed up 5 Top 100 Charts (Top 100, Top 40, AC/Hot, Country and Holiday Music) with her “Happy Holiday Song”. Meg’s live debut as a solo artist was headlining the reopening of NYC’s beloved Bar 13 for the CBGB’s Music Fest. Meg is the author of the sultry country musical “Half a World Away” which features her Gotham Country sound.

