Meg Berry Releases “Colored Balloons”: AC Radio
Meg Berry is a singer-songwriter whose voice has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to the Boston Globe. She debuted at #3 on the Holiday Music Radio Charts in her radio debut as a singer-songwriter and producer in November 2020. Within one month she had made over 15 Top Ten Lists and climbed up 5 Top 100 Charts (Top 100, Top 40, AC/Hot, Country and Holiday Music) with her “Happy Holiday Song”. Meg’s live debut as a solo artist was headlining the reopening of NYC’s beloved Bar 13 for the CBGB’s Music Fest. Meg is the author of the sultry country musical “Half a World Away” which features her Gotham Country sound.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Meg Berry
Song Title: Colored Balloons
Publishing: Megan Berry
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Colored Balloons
Record Label: Archaeomuse
