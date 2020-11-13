Meg Berry “Happy Holiday Song” now available to College radio

Meg Berry is a singer-songwriter who has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to the Boston Globe. She made her solo debut headlining the reopening of beloved Bar 13 for the final CBGB’s Music Fest in NYC. In a previous project, Meg landed number one songs on college radio and charted on AAA with her band. Meg is the author of the alt country musical “Half a World Away” and the founder of ArtfulConfidence.com amongst other programs which have been profiled in Marie Claire Magazine, Refinery 29 and more.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Meg Berry

Song Title: Happy Holiday Song

Publishing: Meg Berry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Happy Holiday Song

Record Label: Archaeomuse