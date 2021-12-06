Meg Berry ‘Happy Holiday Song’ Available for Holiday Play

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. Her song “Colored Balloons” spent 3 weeks at #1 on Top 40 radio. Live, she made her solo-artist debut at the CBGB’s Music and Film Festival headlining the reopening of the infamous Bar 13 in Union Square to a packed house. Meg’s radio ride began when her “Happy Holiday Song” debuted in November 2020 at #3 on the Holiday radio charts. Currently, “The Thanksgiving Song” by Meg Berry is rocketing up the charts. Meg lives and records for her record label Farm to Table Sounds in a big ole barn in South Orange, NJ with her family. Meg has written an alt country body of work in her signature Gotham Country style that tells the very personal story of the man who goes to war and brings the war home.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Meg Berry

Song Title: Happy Holiday Song

Publishing: Meg Berry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Happy Holiday Song

Record Label: Farm To Table Sounds