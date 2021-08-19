Meg Berry “Built To Lose” Released: Radio/Media Download

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. Her song “Colored Balloons” spent weeks at #1 on Top 40 radio (NRH) floating up 9 top 100 charts with 7 in the Top 10 across Top 40, AC and Country, including on iHeart Top 40 radio. Live, she made her solo artist debut at the CBGB’s Music and Film Festival in NYC headlining the reopening of the beloved Bar 13 in Union Square to a packed house. Meg’s “Happy Holiday Song” debuted in November 2020 at #3 on the Holiday radio charts. Meg lives and records for her record label Farm to Table Sounds in a big old barn in South Orange, NJ with her family. Meg has written an alt country body of work in her signature Gotham Country style that tells the very personal story of the man who goes to war and brings the war home.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Meg Berry

Song Title: Built To Lose

Publishing: Megan Berry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Built To Lose

Record Label: Farm To Table Sounds