Meet Orianthi, Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple) and Jesse Hughes (EODM) At Orange 2020 NAMM Booth

Ambassadors joining Orange Amplification on their booth, #4644, Hall D, at this year’s NAMM are guitar slayer Orianthi, the legendary Glenn Hughes and frontman extraordinaire, Jesse Hughes.

Blues based rock guitarist Orianthi is known for performing with the stars like Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper in the past. More recently she has been working on a solo album, due for release soon.

The former bassist and singer with Deep Purple, Glenn Hughes has just completed the second leg of his ‘Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live’ UK Tour to outstanding reviews.

Jesse Hughes and the Eagles of Death Metal are all set to tour Australia and New Zealand in 2020, their first tour of this part of the world since 2016.

Appearance Details (PST) on the Orange Amplification booth #4644 Hall D:

Friday 17th January 2020

2.00pm Glenn Hughes

4.30pm Jesse Hughes

Saturday 18th January 2020

12.00pm Glenn Hughes

2.30pm Orianthi

Check it out at the Orange Amplification booth #4644, Hall D where all the other Orange products can also be seen. https://orangeamps.com/