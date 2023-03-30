Meet New Rising Artist Sasha Anne Actress - YouTuber - Artist
Who are your biggest influences?
Miley Cyrus, Jade Starling (Award Winning singer/songwriter of Pretty Poison), Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Paramore, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?
I haven’t been on tour just yet. Hopefully in the near future!
What’s your songwriting process?
I need to be inspired. I need to be given a few backing tracks and which
ever one stands out to me, I like to write to that one and then the lyrics come
natural to me.
Who do you sound like?
I sound like myself. I want to have an original unique sound and not be
compared to other artists.
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
I am going to be releasing my first original single, “Scars” April 21st and so far, that’s my favorite song because it’s personal and I feel everyone will be able to relate to it.
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?
Oh that’s easy! My mentor/voice coach, Jade Starling! I would also say
Miley Cyrus but realistically, Jade, because she knows my thoughts sometimes
better than I do and knows my process of thinking/how I like to write. But I
also love her lyrics and I can really connect to her music as well.
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?
I’m still learning how to be patient. I get very excited and want things
to happen right away but I need to learn to slow down and take my time.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?
I hate waiting and I love being on stage. That’s when I’m happiest.
Making others happy when watching me and enjoying my music and my goal is to
leave everyone feeling hopeful.
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?
To start allowing new upcoming artists shine.
What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?
My past inspires me and real life situations. I’m able to connect to my
music because it’s my true feelings and I have dealt with a lot.