Meek Mill teams with Jay Z’s Roc Nation to launch new Dream Chasers record label

Meek Mill has launched a new record label called Dream Chasers Records in a joint venture with Jay Z’s company Roc Nation.

Meek Mill will serve as the President of the label and will oversee and build up its staff.

Meek Mill and and Jay Z launched the label on Tuesday (July 23) at Roc Nation’s New York HQ, where they signed contracts and discussed the new company with select media.

Said Jay Z, speaking to CBS This Morning: “We come from the same neighborhoods, have gone through the same things – with not the exact same story obviously – but we’ve been through some of the same things, some of the same struggles. We’re some of the few that made it through.”

“Creating a record label has always been the next step in my journey as a businessman and I appreciate Roc Nation and JAY-Z’s support on this new venture,” said Meek Mill.

"I want to take my experiences in the music industry, use them to find young, hungry talent and open doors for the next generation of artists."