McKenna Mix “Someone Better” is now at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

McKenna Mix is making quite a name for herself with the success of her debut single “Lucid” (Ni Music). This 14-year-old recording artist from Minnesota has been singing and putting on performances since she was two years old. She loves to sing, perform, and model. Acting is another passion of hers. McKenna began performing in theatre performances seven years ago. She has held many lead roles on the stage. Musically, she is inspired by artists like Ariana Grande, Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Lana Del Ray. McKenna has won multiple awards for her singing, acting and dancing abilities. She is so excited to release her second single in “Someone Better” (Ni Music) & look for this new one to hit the charts with some major firepower.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: McKenna Mix

Song Title: Someone Better

Publishing: McKenna Isabella Mix

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Lucid

Record Label: Ni Music