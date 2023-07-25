McKenna Mix “Lucid” now available to radio for download

McKenna Mix is a 14-year-old recording artist from Minnesota. She’s been singing and putting on performances since she was two years old. She loves to sing, perform, and model. Acting is another passion of hers. McKenna began performing in theatre performances seven years ago. She has held many lead roles on the stage. Musically, she is inspired by artists like Ariana Grande, Adele, Beyonce’, Taylor Swift, and Lana Del Ray. McKenna has won multiple awards for her singing, acting and dancing abilities. She is so excited to release the first of her two original songs. “Lucid” is releasing June 23rd at midnight and her second single “Someone Better” will be following this summer. Radio is ready to get the jump start on McKenna as she breaks open musically in 2023.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: McKenna Mix

Song Title: Lucid

Publishing: McKenna Isabella Mix

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Lucid

Record Label: Ni Music