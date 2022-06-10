MC1 Nashville releases Gary Burk III “Gettin’ It Back” to radio: Download Now

Hailing from Western Pennsylvania, Gary Burk III’s musical journey began at age 9, while riding along with his dad to their family camp. There was a song playing on the radiosome old-time country tune that touched Gary in a way that would change his life forever. Drawing inspiration from his biggest influences, Alabama, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, Gary fronts his 3-piece band of outlaws, performing at events across the region. Gary’s extensive collection of guitars includes a Custom Built Signature J&B Customs Tele-Style, as well as a Gibson Les Paul Robot Series In Manhattan Blue. He uses a Line 6 M16 module played through an Egnater Tweaker 40 amplifier.

Gary Burk III’s first single with MTS Records, “Friday Night,” reached the Top 20 iTunes country charts, while the follow-up, “You Got Me” duplicated that feat. Gary released his first album, Show ’em What You Got on April 17th, 2020. The album features 7 tracks, including the previously mentioned hits, plus his brand new single, “Like That.” The single was produced by Love & Theft’s Eric Gunderson. It reached #2 on the iTunes country songs chart in South Africa!

In January 2021, MC1 Nashville released Gary’s single, “Two-Lane Airplane” to Country Radio and received great response. On September 10, 2021 “I’m Not Ready” was released to Country Radio Stations and to all major physical, digital and streaming outlets. Now, comes his new release, “Gettin’ It Back” which Gary cowrote with Eric Gunderson of Love & Theft, and also features the Country Duo on the song.

Burk III has appeared on major network TV affiliates across the country, including ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC. Locally, he’s performed on Froggy and Y108 radio. He was also a finalist in the 2019 Pittsburgh Idol competition.

When he’s not touring or recording, Gary enjoys spending time with his twin boys and two daughters. A born again Christian, Gary was baptized recently, accompanied by his father.

MC1 Nashville is also distributed to retail through The Orchard Sony

