MC1 Nashville releases Dennis DiChiaro “Everybody Knows” to radio: Download Now

Dennis DiChiaro an American Songwriter/Publisher who composes and produces 9 to 12 songs per year. He masters them in Nashville TN and at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals Alabama and considers himself beyond Blessed to work with the most renowned and talented musicians in the world. Dennis has written many hits songs recorded by well-known artists in the past.

Dennis has had numerous hit songs and received thousands of hours of radio play both in the US and abroad for his songs and songwriting accomplishments in the past few years. Dennis has signed with MC1 Nashville and his first release, "Everybody Knows" featuring Troy Johnson is set to be released in the Spring of 2022 to Country Radio.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Dennis DiChiaro

Song Title: Everybody Knows

Publishing: Dennis DiChiaro/Song of America

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Everybody Knows

Record Label: MC1 Nashville