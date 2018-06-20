Mazu Launches Exclusive Partnership With Grammy Nominated Artist Skee Lo

Mazu, a social media platform based on core values and family-friendly content, announced its partnership today with Grammy nominated rapper and producer Skee Lo who created the hit song “I Wish”- about dreaming big. The partnership aligns the desire for Mazu and Skee Lo to be active role models for children in positive spaces.

Skee Lo, a father and grandfather, will contribute to the Heart of Mazu, share content and will host live chats. He hopes to encourage kids to be the best versions of themselves, never to give up on their dreams and reach their goals. Skee Lo will join other influencers in the Mazu Maker community such as Country Artist Jessie Chris and Lefty (Harold) Williams former Harlem Globetrotter and current showman of the Harlem Dream – whom all share age-appropriate, core-value based content.

“As parents it is our job to give our children a place to grow, explore and connect the world of social media they’ll be unavoidably thrown into, but we need to do it in a safe and positive way,” says Mazu founder and CEO, Janice Taylor. “Partnering with influencers who share our core values allows us to provide a rich experience for children and families using the Mazu platform. The beauty of it is that the kids will be hearing a message of positivity from someone they already look up to, and our hope is that this message permeates into their lives outside of the Mazu platform as well.”

Skee Lo’s content will be rolling into the app immediately, while Mazu continues to build a stable of influencers, artists and celebrities who share in their mission to join the Mazu app. The company hopes to onboard more “Mazu Makers” by the end of 2018, helping them reach, inspire and enrich the lives of their youngest fans ethically.

“As a parent and now grandfather, I now know the importance it is to keep your family safe and encourage them to do the very best they can in their lives.” said Skee Lo. “I have found success and I would love to support a community that I can inspire youth to reach their goals in a safe environment built just for them .”

Mazu is currently used by over 300,000 individuals who are passionate about building a digital village where children can explore, share and connect safely. The app is available through the Apple and Google Play store.

About Mazu

Mazu is an alternative social media platform for families and children of all ages on a mission to create a digital village for kids to thrive. Mazu is founded on core values to help users embrace the positive power of social media in a safe, curated space that is free of bullies, with the goal of creating the future “digital citizens” of tomorrow. By allowing users to be themselves Mazu creates real, honest experiences without the competition of likes or views. Mazu is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information visit: https://mazufamily.com/

