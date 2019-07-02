May the Sky to Release Debut EP “Discoveries” July 20th

The music scene in Dayton Ohio is flourishing, yet a new band is about to bloom in the local area. On Saturday, July 20, May the Sky will perform their very first show together at the Courtyard Lounge in Englewood Ohio. They will also release their debut EP “Discoveries,” the same day. The band will perform a set of songs from the new EP in between Dayton heavyweights, Seth Canan & the Carriers, and The Typical Johnsons.

May the Sky is a new alternative rock band formed by members of previous and current Dayton, Ohio bands including lead vocalist Todd Clemmer, (Clemmer/Take Back Kings) bassist Jason Winner (Able Danger/Hereafter) guitarist Chris Stewart (Able Danger/Indignation) Drummer Andy Nelson (Indignation) and Keyboardist/Vocalist Chris Deboard, but you are not yet familiar with what they bring collectively. Positive energy and powerful music will take over the Courtyard lounge on July 20th, and you won’t want to miss 3 great bands all in one night.

“Discoveries” will release on major digital retailers and streaming services July 20th. Physical CD’s will also be available at the EP release show as well as merchandise from all three bands performing.

www.maythesky.com

Contact: Chris Stewart

937-467-0501

maythesky@maythesky.com