Maxwell Knowles Releases Haunting, Yet Hopeful, New Single “Monsters”

Alternative piano pop artist Maxwell Knowles has released his intimate and thought-provoking single, “Monsters,” from his upcoming album, Daydreaming In The Dark. Sparked by late-night reflection and Knowles’s real-life struggles, this track transforms anxiety and fear into a powerful message of compassion, resilience, and healing. “Monsters” is now available to stream and download on all major listening platforms worldwide.

“Monsters” isn’t just about fear, it’s about what happens when we stop running from it. The blend of atmospheric synths, pulsing bassline, and raw lyricism tell a deeply personal story about anxiety, self-doubt, and the surprising power of sympathy. The track’s emotional turning point is captured by a simple but powerful line: “Don’t hurt, even if it’s what they deserve.” It challenges the instinct to fight back against things that plague us, whether they’re nightmares, anxiety, or even people who’ve hurt us. Instead, Maxwell Knowles acknowledges that healing may come from a path of understanding instead of resistance. “I thought strength meant turning around and scaring them (nightmares), but that’s not a path towards the peace I seek to extend in waking hours,” Knowles shares. “My nightmares and anxiety are often just ways of processing and protecting me.” “Monsters” mirrors the artist’s emotional journey; opening with soft piano chords and slowly adding layers of eerie synths and an insistent beat, the track creates a feeling of something lurking just out of sight. As the song builds, so does the tension, until the moment of realization is broken through. As a result, Knowles’s track feels both haunting and strangely comforting, like standing on the edge of something unknown despite being afraid.

Born in Los Angeles and based in Austin, Maxwell Knowles is an independent alternative pop singer-songwriter and producer who combines bouncy basslines, piano, and synths with his compelling and narrative songwriting. Growing up in a creative family, acting in commercials, and being exposed to Hollywood, he began his musical journey at 16 after hearing “Sky Full of Stars.” This led him to begin learning how to play piano independently. While he experimented with writing music in college, Knowles started playing with other musicians after moving to the thriving music city of Austin, Texas in 2023. He released his first EP, A Path Into The Night, in May 2024, and will release his debut full-length, Daydreaming In The Dark, on April 25th, 2025.

“Monsters” is part of the upcoming album Daydreaming In The Dark, which will feature 10 tracks that alchemize his heartbreak into something mature, loving, and hopeful. The album is inspired by the rediscovery of his love for his ex, reckoning with his demons, and growing into the person he wants to be. A touching ode to self-commitment and acknowledgment, “Monsters,” is only the beginning of Knowles’s fruitful career and success. Stream “Monsters” on all platforms worldwide, and make sure to follow his Instagram @MaxwellKnowlesMusic and TikTok @MaxwellKnowles to stay updated on his upcoming release due out later this year.