Maxwell Knowles Debuts with Daydreaming In The Dark, a Bold Exploration of Love, Loss, and Personal Growth

Rising alternative pop artist Maxwell Knowles has released his debut album, Daydreaming In The Dark, a powerful and intimate 10-track journey through heartbreak, self-rediscovery, and healing. Blending lush melodies, dreamy synths, and deeply reflective lyrics, Knowles invites listeners to explore the raw terrain of emotional growth and vulnerability. Daydreaming In The Dark is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

The album opens with “A Message In A Bottle,” a spoken-word piece layered over an ambient instrumental, an audio essay that sets the conceptual tone of the record. The piece weaves references to other songs across the album, offering an introspective and poetic entry point into Knowles’s emotional landscape. From there, the title track “Daydreaming In The Dark” delivers a late-night meditation on longing, built on soft piano, strings, and a sample recorded outside his favorite Austin cafe. Songs like “When I Remember You” and “SEA (Forget The River)” blend bold, emotive vocals with nostalgic and cinematic production, offering both the ache of distance and the catharsis of vocal release. “Letters,” a genre-bending electronic ballad originally penned on flights to New York and San Francisco, highlights Knowles’s ability to fuse narrative intimacy with adventurous sound design. Other tracks, like “I Can’t Die (Without You),” dive into deeper existential territory, inspired by Sufi poetry to explore the tension between romantic love and spiritual yearning. The raw composition came together almost accidentally, beginning with lyrics written in a wine bar and culminating in a co-write that Knowles credits as one of the most natural and profound moments of the album’s creation. Instrumentals like “it’s 10:47pm and i’m thinking of you” and waltz-influenced songs like “Heal Holding Hands” bring contrast and warmth, reflecting the quieter moments of clarity and connection. “Can’t Break Me Down,” originally written for a film contest, injects a burst of upbeat resilience into the tracklist, while the closing single “Monsters” delivers the album’s core message: healing comes not from battle, but from compassion. Drawing on dreams and anxiety, Maxwell Knowles reframes his fears not as enemies but as misunderstood protectors, a message that has already resonated with audiences at live shows and now finds its full voice on the record.

“The album is largely based on my process of rediscovering my love for an ex I broke up with when we were in a poor mental space, reckoning with my demons, growing into the person I want to be,” Knowles shares. “I hope folks are inspired to be more patient, brave, honest, and loving with themselves and others. Embrace your dreams, then wake up and see what’s possible.” With each track, Knowles showcases his ability to turn intimate reflections into universal truths, crafting a debut album that is as sonically ambitious as it is sincere.

A Los Angeles native now based in Austin, Maxwell Knowles is an alternative pop singer-songwriter and producer known for his resonant lyricism and immersive production. Since releasing his debut EP, A Path Into The Night, in May 2024, he has steadily built a local following through performances at Carousel Lounge, Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar, Buzz Mill, and more. Singles off his debut album have received attention from notable press outlets like The Indy Review and KUTX. As Daydreaming In The Dark marks his full-length debut, Knowles continues to evolve as an artist, offering music that is both cathartic and inspiring.

Daydreaming In The Dark is a testament to the healing power of music, capturing one artist’s journey through grief, clarity, and self-renewal. Stay connected with Maxwell Knowles on Instagram @MaxwellKnowlesMusic and TikTok @MaxwellKnowles and discover more at MaxwellKnowlesMusic.com.