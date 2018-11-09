Max Wasa Goes From Celebrity Scream Queen to Artist Manager

You might know Max Wasa from her sexy acting roles in Porky’s, Scarface, The Unholy and Astro among others, but Max Wasa is now becoming a real industry powerhouse in the music business. A classically trained musician Max took her years of experience in the family’s multi million dollar recording studio and started working Live and studio gigs behind the board.

After winning a lifetime achievement award for producing Max Wasa turned her focus to management and touring with her new company the Liquid Music Group LLC, and now represents some Amazing Talented Artists including Boy Hits Car, RJ Kaneao and The Absence Project who recently signed to Dark Star Records in Association with Sony Music.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for this entertainment dynamo. She truly has the title of MAX on lock. Check out her webpage for more info at www.maxwasaofficial.com