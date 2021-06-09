Max Embers Reveals Lighthearted Vulnerability With New Single “Got To Get You”
LA singer-songwriter Max Embers released his latest single and music video “got to get you” on June 4. Written only a few days after his previous single “wildest dreams,” the new track reflects a different facet of the same topics; an overarching theme of introspection and soul-searching. These two releases serve as the teasers to Embers’ upcoming EP idyllwild, which was entirely sparked during a solo writing retreat in Idyllwild, CA.
Upon first glance, the song’s title may lead one to expect lyrics about wanting a relationship. However, Embers admits that the message is actually derived from the feeling of the never-ending process of getting to know yourself. “I’ve spent hours philosophizing about what it means to settle into yourself as you get older,” says Embers. “Coming closer and closer to the version of you that feels most authentic and real.” The song references everything Embers – and many others – discover in life: love, fulfillment, success, and escapes from reality.
Max Embers is an independent singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. Born and raised in a small town in Germany, he won the internationally renowned music competition Jugend Musiziert shortly before graduating from High School. He went on to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, one of the leading contemporary music institutions in the world, where he had the privilege of sharing the stage with multi-platinum selling artist Paula Cole and Emmy, Tony Award and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Harry Belafonte. Since moving to Los Angeles, Max has worked with major label artists like Noah Cyrus, Felix Sandman, Joji, Matoma, Colton Dixon and renowned writers such as Grammy Award winning writers A-Rod Lambert and Anita McCloud.
In 2019, Max was a finalist on the premiere of NBC’s Songland, performing his original song “Back Home” for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner John Legend and collaborating directly with three time Grammy Award-winning producer Ryan Tedder with whom he co-wrote his single “Lookin’ Up”. In the same year, he partnered up with the British label Frtyfve and the Movember foundation to release two records as part of the ‘Mo Sounds’ initiative. Max’s original music has garnered more than 5 million streams and his debut EP idyllwild is scheduled for summer 2021. Besides working as a songwriter with artists like Swedish Melodienfestivalen star Felix Sandman and Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus, his latest cuts include DJ features with Niiko x Swae, Bhaskar and Enkode, as well as the multi-language duet project “I Dare You” by American Idol winner and three time Grammy recipient Kelly Clarkson featuring the German pop-group Glasperlenspiel.