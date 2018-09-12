Max Celebrates ‘Still New York’ With Big Apple Radio

WPLJ’s Race Taylor And Max

On the anniversary of 9/11, SONY RED artist MAX visited some BIG APPLE radio to promote his inspirational tribute to the city, “Still NEW YORK,” which boasts a video that features some of NEW YORK’s biggest DJs, local celebs and others.

After visiting with RACE TAYLOR at WPLJ /NEW YORK, MAX performed an emotional version of “Still NEW YORK” live on WHTZ (Z100)’s ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW with the NEW YORK CITY GAY MEN’S CHORUS.

Max (jacket) With Elvis Duran (netxt to Max) Morning Show, NYC Gay Men’s Chorus and RED’s Danny Buch (l).