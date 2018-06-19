Matty Staudt Named VP/Podcast Programming At iHeartRadio

iHEARTMEDIA/SAN FRANCISCO Digital Program Director MATTY STAUDT has been promoted to corporate iHEARTRADIO VP/Podcast Programming. STAUDT will report to SVP/Podcasting CHRIS PETERSON.

In an email PETERSON sent to iHEARTMEDIA staff, STAUDT said, “I started in radio when I was 16 in WEST VIRGINIA, am a proud graduate of WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY, and have spent most of my career as a host and producer with stops in DC, NYC, and SAN FRANCISCO. I love podcasts, sports, and spending time at the beach with my wife and three dogs, Kelly Clarkson, Mumbles, and Dougal McGuire. I just finished my master’s degree in digital marketing, teach podcasting at the ACADEMY OF ART UNIVERSITY, and really enjoy mentoring young people. I’m beyond excited for this job!”