Matty Gottesman “Sixth Sense” Out Now – RADIO DOWNLOAD HERE

Matty Gottesman is a 19-year-old artist living in Los Angeles. Matty writes and produces all of his own music. His unreleased song “Sleepless Summer” won Best Pop Song in the 2022 USA Songwriting Competition. His latest single “Sixth Sense” (which dropped in early 2023 through Empire Records) is the third single from his upcoming debut project. His album features Amos Heller on bass (Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line), Matt Billingslea on drums (Taylor Swift, Lady A), Brent Paschke on guitar (Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes, Post Malone, Katy Perry, Beck), and Jesse McGinty on horns (Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams), as well as mixes by Sawyr (Taylor Swift, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Ryan Tedder).

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Matty Gottesman

Song Title: Sixth Sense

Publishing: 4 6 3 Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Sixth Sense

Record Label: 4 6 3