Matty Gottesman “Lightning Strikes Twice” now at Top40 radio: Radio/Media Download

“Lightning Strikes Twice” is the story of falling for someone a second time. Matty’s upbeat production features session players Amos Heller (bass, Taylor Swift), Matt Billingslea (drums, Taylor Swift), Brent Paschke (guitar, Pharrell), and Jesse McGinty (horns, Pharrell). 19 year old Matty writes and produces all of his own music. This is the second single from his upcoming debut album releasing Q3. His unreleased song “Sleepless Summer” won Best Pop Song in the USA Songwriting Competition.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Matty Gottesman

Song Title: Lightning Strikes Twice

Publishing: 4 6 3 Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Lightning Strikes Twice

Record Label: 4 6 3