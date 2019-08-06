Mattia Cupelli announces UNDERNEATH LP shares ‘ONWARDS’ Single

Mattia Cupelli, ambient-electronic producer and film score composer, will release his new single, ‘ONWARDS’ on 25 July via MC Records. This will be his final single release after a trio of singles heralded his upcoming LP, UNDERNEATH which will be released on the 8 August via MC Records. His previous single ‘Kogarashi’ premiered by CLASH Magazine and was added to La Belle Musique’s Spotify Playlists. Cupelli has already racked up over 25 million plays on Youtube and over 10 million Spotify streams.

With a strong background in music theory, the Italian producer also carries a passion for both film and art. Beginning at age 11, Cupelli has spent years honing his musical skills and becoming exceptional at playing both the guitar and piano. Having released music since 2013, he has also scored several soundtracks and a large arsenal of singles and albums in his back pocket. Cupelli merges neo-classical and ambient sounds with modern minimal electronic music, citing inspiration from Nicolas Jaar, Nils Frahm and Ryuichi Sakamoto. His earlier work embodies elements of soundtrack and modern piano with strong parallels to Tim Hecker or Tangerine Dream. Cupelli’s sound is a synthesis of modern and traditional, and he uses electronic music’s endless possibilities to create sonic collages of human emotion.

‘ONWARDS’ is aptly named, signalling his own steps as a musician onwards into a new sound. With this track, you can hear his movement towards this new venture, while it still remains a cohesive sound with his previous other two singles. While the track begins off slow and deliberate, there is a sense of comfort in the tempo, a knowledge of what is to come. However, halfway through the song, we are treated to the introduction of drums, which increase your heartbeat and pave the way for the vocal harmonies to come. One can feel the musical transition that the artist is going through and joins him on his journey, with hope rising for him as the individual strands of music do, binding together and paving the way for the next sound.

Speaking of the track Cupelli comments: “‘ONWARDS’ is the last track of the album and is a new beginning to the next sound of Mattia Cupelli that will be explored in the future.”