Matthew Pinder Teases Upcoming Project with New Single “Cascade”

Bahamian indie folk artist Matthew Pinder released his first post-pandemic single – “Cascade” – on September 17th. The first tease of a new collection of music from Pinder, “Cascade” sets the tone for what’s to come with its relaxed soundscape and raw emotional lyrics that whisper a sense of intimacy to the listener. The new song is no exception to Pinder’s introspective artistry as it represents a fresh start for the artist after a voluntary break from music at the end of 2019. Collaborating remotely through the pandemic with Mitch Webb and Sara Davis Regan (who both helped him produce the track), alongside musicians Jake Hildebrand (electric guitar), and Dylan Wissing (drums), Pinder admits that “Cascade” is “ one of my favorite songs that I’ve written yet”. As Pinder slowly gets back into creating songs, “Cascade” is a promising look at what’s to come.

Matthew Pinder is a Bahamian singer-songwriter who has established a quintessential sound within the indie-folk space over the last few years. Pinder often sings from his own experiences allowing his music to leave an “indelible mark on indie-folk music” (B-Sides & Badlands). First gaining recognition for his viral hit single “Golden Hour” – still one of his most popular releases today with over 2 million streams – he soon followed with the release of the full-length album, Give Me Some Time which was hailed as “Pinder’s magnum opus: a debut so rich and extravagantly heart-rending and deeply-crushing” (B-Sides & Badlands). Soon after, Pinder took a break from music to focus on his mental health until he was ready to begin on his next project, set to release later this fall. Working with local studio engineer/producer Sherwood Rahming and past collaborators Mitch Webb and Sara Davis Regan, Pinder is eager to make music “fun” again by making it with people and friends along the way. Nonetheless, fans can still expect his modern flair with the influences of classic singer-songwriters and present-day artists, all melded into a sound completely his own.