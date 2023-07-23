Matthew Lowry Release Tongue-In-Cheek Alt Rock Music Video for “All My Friends Are Selling Out”

Today Matthew Lowry releases the music video for “All My Friends Are Selling Out.” The track is a standout composition from the group’s forthcoming full-length album “Flamingo County,” set to release on September 15, 2023. The project embraces its rock n roll roots with an alternative spin inspired by the Florida scene. The lyrics emcompass the album’s overarching themes of evolution and the constant ebbs and flows of life in our mid-30’s as lead vocalist, Matthew Lowry, playfully sings about his friends transitioning from free-spirited musicians to traditional adults with families and careers:

“I wrote this when literally all but one of my closest friends pretty much stopped playing music and moved along to regular life. Careers, families, stagnation in the music industry led to it. I wrote this fun little song in 20 minutes or so. When I was putting songs together for this album, I got all of them to be a part of it.” -Matthew Lowry

Matthew Lowry just wants you to sing along and smile while you do it. “Life is hard enough, so let’s turn it up and enjoy every moment that we can,” he states through a giant smile of his own. “I want to bring a modern sound to that old school rock and roll vibe we saw in the 70s and 80s—big choruses, huge guitar solos and people just having a good time. We need that now more than ever.” When you hear the songs from his upcoming album, Flamingo County, you can hear just that.

Blending the driving rock influence of Foo Fighters and Jimmy Eat World with the songwriting of Elton John, Queen, and Ben Folds, Lowry has positioned himself to turn a lot of heads on this release. There’s an exciting mix of new, yet somehow familiar songs throughout the journey of an album that isn’t afraid to shake things up. From soaring lead guitars to southern rock breakdowns to piano pop songs you can’t get out of your head, it’s hard to know what’s coming next, but you know that you can’t stop listening.

Starting on piano at the age of five, writing songs since he was ten, and raised in a family where music was always on, Lowry was born for this. Lowry spent his twenties playing and touring nationally with acts Terra Terra Terra and Every You, while staying very active in the Florida music scene. This gave him the experience he needed when it came time to form his own vision.

“As lots of my friends and musical peers were getting out of the game and settling into their lives, I felt like I was just starting to write the music I had been wanting to put out into the world. So I booked the studio time at The Vanguard Room in my hometown of Lakeland, FL and told all my best friends that they were going to be the session players on my new project. Since the album was going to be titled Flamingo County, I officially dubbed them The Flamingo County Players.” The album, coming out on September 15, 2023, was mastered by Jesse Cannon and features music videos shot by Aaron Marsh of Copeland.

As it turns out, that was the best decision Lowry could have made. Because at the end of the day, all he wants to do is light one up and play some music with the people he loves, while living in that Flamingo County state of mind.