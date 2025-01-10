Matt Oakley Finds His Equilibrium in the Contradictions of “Fire & Water” in New Song

Matt Oakley confirms the ‘opposites attract’ theory in his new single, “Fire & Water.” Delving into the delicate equilibrium of polarizing personalities in a relationship, Matt Oakley touches on the complexities of love while masterfully coupling these contradictions into a poignant, relatable release. These two seemingly incompatible forces come together to create something unexpectedly beautiful, as the song depicts a tug-of-war between passion and calm, forgiveness and sin, “Fire & Water.”

“In a world where most heartbreak songs focus on differences pulling people apart, I wanted to write one about how our differences balance each other out,” explains Matt Oakley, who co-wrote the song with David Ray Stevens (cuts: Jelly Roll “Save Me” and “Son of a Sinner”) and Brandon Hartt. “We used fire and water as the metaphor: when I get hot-headed and my flames burn brighter, she is there to calm me down, just like you would use water to put out a fire.”

“Fire & Water” brings listeners a slow-burning country ballad that explores love’s complex power to heal and transform. With its raw, poetic lyrics and classic country instrumentation, the song tells the story of a tumultuous but ultimately redemptive relationship. With lyrics like, “she’s an angel in hell, I’m the devil in Heaven,” Oakley illustrates the tension between two opposing forces that somehow find unity despite the odds. Throughout the song, themes of redemption and transformation are present, as Oakley reflects on a love that takes him from a place of brokenness to one of peace and understanding.

“This song is easily my favorite I’ve written,” continues Oakley. “It paints a picture of what happens when two people are committed to making each other better, even if, on the surface, it shouldn’t work.”

"Fire & Water" will be part of Matt Oakley's upcoming debut album, Outside Looking In, also featuring tracks "Can't Take The Dogs," "Soldier's Son" and "Single This Summer."