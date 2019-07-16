Matt Mangas Officially Named PD At WJPT/Ft. Myers, Ralph Marino Joins As APD/Morning Host

MATT MANGAS has officially returned to programming duty at BEASLEY AC x(SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS, while maintaining his role as PD/Midday Host on sister Active Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK).

“MATT has been serving as Program Director for both stations in the interim and has been doing a tremendous job. It was an easy decision for us,” said OM ADAM STAR.

“BRAD BEASLEY and ADAM STAR have shown a tremendous amount of confidence in me,” said MANGAS. “I’m surrounded by great talent on both stations and look forward to continuing as PD for SUNNY 106.3 as well as jumping back into the rock world at 96K-ROCK!”

Ralph Marino Named APD/Morning Host

Additionally, RALPH MARINO has been named APD/Morning Host. He will begin his new position on MONDAY, JULY 15th. MARINO was most recently heard on the air doing Mornings at CCB MEDIA Hot AC WQRC (99.9 THE Q)/CAPE COD, MA. He also did weekends and weekday fill-in shifts at BEASLEY Country WKLB/BOSTON.

“In the radio business, it’s rare to be able to put family first,” said MARINO. “Thank you to BEASLEY/SWFL for giving me the privilege of being able to do just that. My family is thrilled. I cannot wait to get started and be a positive contributor to my new community!”

“RALPH’s great attitude and major market delivery is exactly what we were looking for Morning Drive on WJPT,” said OM ADAM STAR. “We are very excited to have him come down from our BOSTON cluster and join the FORT MYERS team!”