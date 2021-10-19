Matt Jordan Seeks The ‘Middle Of Everything’ With Debut EP

Promising singer-songwriter Matt Jordan seeks the ‘Middle of Everything’ with the release of his debut EP. The 6-track, self-penned project was produced by Grammy-award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow). His artistry and authenticity is on full display in the collection of music that showcases Jordan’s sultry vocals and evocative songwriting abilities. ‘Middle of Everything’ is available now wherever you consume music.

With praises from American Songwriter and Sounds Like Nashville, Jordan exclusively shared a first listen of the track with Got Country. He will be hosting an Instagram and Facebook live with The Boot on October 4th at 4PM CT in celebration of the release.

Jordan explains: “I didn’t want this to just be a collection of singles. With ‘Middle of Everything’ being my debut EP, I really wanted to be intentional about picking songs about various moments in my life – not telling my whole life story, but putting songs together that will help listeners feel like they know me and where I come from. ‘Middle of Everything’ is a song about my upbringing and how I grew up, whereas ‘Better Men’ is a song about my perspective on love after being married for 7 years. I truly think that there’s something on this project for everyone … and I hope listeners feel they know me better through hearing it.”

Track listing:

1. Middle of Everything

2. Fifth of July

3. Broken Heartland

4. Better Men

5. Never Look Back

6. Stop the Sunrise

The release comes after an already successful 2021 with his music video for Cold In California making its debut on CMT as well as Runaway Heart being named a Rolling Stone Country’s Picks for the Week.

ABOUT MATT JORDAN:

He may not be much of a talker, but he’s got an awful lot to say. Matt Jordan may be a quiet guy in conversation but he more than makes up for it with his prolific storytelling through song. Described as having a “hint of Springsteen’s restlessness and Petty’s recklessness,” Jordan has been recently profiled by the likes of American Songwriter, The Boot, and CMT. With Grammy-award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow) at the helm, the future proves promising for the budding artist. Born to a family of singers, music was just a normal part of the daily family life. His parents raised him on the American classics, like Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, and The Eagles, and those legends have had a major impact on his songwriting style.