Matt Gonzo Roehr “Same Old Song And Dance” released to radio: Radio/Media Download

Matt Gonzo Roehr’s new album Dead Slow was released in late April 2020. “Dead Slow” was recorded in Dublin/Ireland, Budapest/Hungary and Union Recording Studios in Los Angeles/USA and mixed and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London/England. MGR is working on this album for the first time with his son Vincent Roehr (keyboards) and the exceptional young US singer Zack Dowd.

“Same Old Song And Dance” is the first single from the album. The song combines blues rock with Americana and desert rock to create an exciting mix. Memories of the great bands of the 70s are awakened. The single “Same Old Song And Dance” and the album “DEAD SLOW” can be found online on all major streaming channels. You can find more information about Matt Gonzo Roehr at gonzomusic.com.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Matt Gonzo Roehr

Song Title: Same Old Song And Dance

Publishing: Matthias Rohr

Publishing Affiliation: GEMA

Publishing 2: Matt Gonzo Roehr

Publishing Affiliation 2: GEMA

Album Title: Dead Slow

Record Label: Gonzomusic