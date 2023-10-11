Matt Cooper Named PD for WCYQ (100.3 The Wolf) Knoxville

SummitMedia appoints 15-year programming vet Matt Cooper as Program Director and afternoon talent for WCYQ (100.3 The Wolf). He comes to Knoxville from the company’s cluster in Louisville where he was the Assistant Program Director, Music Director and afternoon personality on WQNU (Q103.1) for three years. Before that, he was the evening host on Country WUBE in Cincinnati.

“Matt has been an incredible asset in Louisville and comes to Knoxville ready to make an impact. He is consumer-focused and results-driven. His talent and drive make him a great fit to lead the team,” said Randy Chase, Executive Vice President of Programming.

Cooper joins Hanah May weekday afternoons from 3-7pm on 100.3 The Wolf.