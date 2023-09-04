Mathew Lowry Releases High Energy Alt Rock Single “Coming For You”

Today Matthew Lowry releases his latest single and music video for “Coming For You.” The high-octane rock track packs a punch of energy inspired by The Foo Fighters while the music video adds the perfect touch of comedy. The rock n roll sound is no coincidence as the lyrics are about letting loose and being authentic without fear or paranoia. This single is one of many tracks on the way as Matthew Lowry gears up to release his debut album “Flamingo County” on September 15th.

“I knew right away when I wrote the riff for this song that I needed to follow through on it. It was so much fun from the start because, for a long time, my songwriting had been missing the hard rock that I grew up loving. The stuff that made me want to put a guitar on. A little Southern flare mixed with the rock anthems I blasted throughout my entire childhood. No better way to be honest with yourself and move forward than to let out the real stuff you have inside. And since this album is about that journey to embrace yourself and move forward in life, it was perfect.

Once this was tracked in the studio, that feeling I had from the start was confirmed. I wanted this to be the final single before the album came out. Lyrically, it’s pretty straightforward: I’m over trying to be anything for anyone. No more fear, no more paranoia. I’m bringing my shit front and center. This is me, this is my music, this is who I am.

Then to be really me, we knew that we wanted to make the video as ridiculous and goofy as we could. Since I started planning the album, I had this idea for the “Flamingo County Games” as a Jackass style backwoods Florida olympics. A bit of a nod to the Foo Fighters in their golden era of amazing music videos with those huge rock anthems. In the end, it all came together, and I honestly could not be happier. ” -Matthew Lowry

Matthew Lowry just wants you to sing along and smile while you do it. “Life is hard enough, so let’s turn it up and enjoy every moment that we can,” he states through a giant smile of his own. “I want to bring a modern sound to that old school rock and roll vibe we saw in the 70s and 80s—big choruses, huge guitar solos and people just having a good time. We need that now more than ever.” When you hear the songs from his upcoming album, Flamingo County, you can hear just that.

Blending the driving rock influence of Foo Fighters and Jimmy Eat World with the songwriting of Elton John, Queen, and Ben Folds, Lowry has positioned himself to turn a lot of heads on this release. There’s an exciting mix of new, yet somehow familiar songs throughout the journey of an album that isn’t afraid to shake things up. From soaring lead guitars to southern rock breakdowns to piano pop songs you can’t get out of your head, it’s hard to know what’s coming next, but you know that you can’t stop listening.

Starting on piano at the age of five, writing songs since he was ten, and raised in a family where music was always on, Lowry was born for this. Lowry spent his twenties playing and touring nationally with acts Terra Terra Terra and Every You, while staying very active in the Florida music scene. This gave him the experience he needed when it came time to form his own vision.

“As lots of my friends and musical peers were getting out of the game and settling into their lives, I felt like I was just starting to write the music I had been wanting to put out into the world. So I booked the studio time at The Vanguard Room in my hometown of Lakeland, FL and told all my best friends that they were going to be the session players on my new project. Since the album was going to be titled Flamingo County, I officially dubbed them The Flamingo County Players.” The album, coming out on September 15, 2023, was mastered by Jesse Cannon and features music videos shot by Aaron Marsh of Copeland.

As it turns out, that was the best decision Lowry could have made. Because at the end of the day, all he wants to do is light one up and play some music with the people he loves, while living in that Flamingo County state of mind.

