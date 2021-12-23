Matell “Honest Man” Now at Radio: Radio/Media Download

Chart-Topping Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Matell Returns With His New Winter Single, “Honest Man” Available Now

American Top 50-CHR singer/songwriter/producer and occasional actor Matell is back with his first single of the winter, the sultry romantic track, “Honest Man,” available now on all platforms. The single is the follow up to his hit “Fragile,” released in January.

The six-minute track drops just in time to kick off the holidays, offering a classic R&B groove under lyrics that compels the listener to take note of their man’s love across the globe. “This track was inspired by a conversation the singer Aaron Carter had on his Instagram, about Trolls on his page; he took to the mic and snagged the song in one take start to finished,” says Matell, “it is time to acknowledge this man or any honest man in our lives.”

With a deep bassline driving the beat, “Honest Man” harkens back to soulful classics like Teddy Pendergrass “Turn Off the Lights” and “Love T.K.O.” Offers the Colorado-based singer, “Honest Man” has all the right drops and swoops for those yearning to get back to the bedroom sheets after a year in them.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Matell

Song Title: Honest Man

Publishing: VMR Productions

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Honest Man

Record Label: Matell Records