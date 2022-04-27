Matell-Honest_Man_A_Fine_Azz_Man-cover.jpg

Matell “Honest Man” (AFineAzzMan Remix) Released to Record Pools: Download Now

Billboard-Featured RnB Producer & Artist MATELL Reminds his fans to see the goodness in their men in the Deep House groove ‘Honest Man (AFineAzzMan)’ remix.

The Colorado-based singer/songwriter aims to leverage the success of the original version ‘Honest Man’ and send his Madonnaesqe ‘Vogue’ right to the dance floor.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Matell
Song Title: Honest Man (AFineAzzMan Remix)
Publishing: VMR Productions
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Honest Man (AFineAzzMan Remix)
Record Label: Matell Records
Record Label:
Matell Records
Victor Matell
8058009029
matell@outlook.com
Radio Promotion:
Matell Records
Victor Matell
8058009029
matell@outlook.com
Publicity/PR:
ThatEricHalper.com
Eric Alper
eric@thaterichjalper.com
Manager:
VMRPRODUCTIONS
Victor Matell
8058009029
matell@outlook.com

