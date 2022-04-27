Matell “Honest Man” (AFineAzzMan Remix) Released to Record Pools: Download Now

Billboard-Featured RnB Producer & Artist MATELL Reminds his fans to see the goodness in their men in the Deep House groove ‘Honest Man (AFineAzzMan)’ remix.

The Colorado-based singer/songwriter aims to leverage the success of the original version ‘Honest Man’ and send his Madonnaesqe ‘Vogue’ right to the dance floor.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Matell

Song Title: Honest Man (AFineAzzMan Remix)

Publishing: VMR Productions

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Honest Man (AFineAzzMan Remix)

Record Label: Matell Records