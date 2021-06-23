One of the biggest problem I had to overcome was writing “Fragile (Help Someone)” which, carries the mark of the pandemic in another way: It was recorded on a phone in his car. I had no access to a studio, and nor my computer which was broken. Using software from Spotify, with outside interference kept to a minimum, I sung directly into the mic on his phone.

When I finished recording my vocals, I produced the song with sparse digital instrumentation: a piano chord progression, a couple of bells, and chimes. I focused on letting the words take center stage. The whole process took less than six weeks during lockdown.