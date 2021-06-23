Matell Describes New Song "Fragile" "'We Are the World' Meets 2021"
Who are your biggest influences?
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?
In the beginning of singing a tribute to jazz great Nancy Wilson, my mic died and I sung Billie Holiday’s song “Strange Fruit” acappella to an rousing audience at the 2005 BMA held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.
What’s your songwriting process?
I usually start with a lyrics and melody and then music
Who do you sound like?
On a good day my Barry White, Prince and a female singer mixed in there
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
A Writer Producer for television
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
“Fragile” because it’s not about myself or my feelings, the song is about the world and how we see ourselves and how can we bold together. “I wanted the message to come across as simple as possible, so people can relate to it and like it, but I didn’t want the music to distract from the lyrics, it’s a very lyric-driven song.”
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?
Diana Ross, Rhonda Ross, and Aaron Carter
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?
One of the biggest problem I had to overcome was writing “Fragile (Help Someone)” which, carries the mark of the pandemic in another way: It was recorded on a phone in his car. I had no access to a studio, and nor my computer which was broken. Using software from Spotify, with outside interference kept to a minimum, I sung directly into the mic on his phone.
When I finished recording my vocals, I produced the song with sparse digital instrumentation: a piano chord progression, a couple of bells, and chimes. I focused on letting the words take center stage. The whole process took less than six weeks during lockdown.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?
What do I most enjoy about being a musician is that I can connect with the fans. What do I hate most? COVID-19 because it stopped everything I needed to do my work.
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?
What would I change about the industry? Maybe, there’s not enough inclusion.
What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?
What inspires me? The love I still have for this world. What connection do I have with my music, when I sing you hear my inner voice, my heart.