Mat & Savanna Shaw Debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical and Classical Crossover Charts

Viral father-daughter duo, Mat & Savanna Shaw, have captivated audiences worldwide with their heartwarming and inspirational music, adding another No. 1 under their belts with the release of their 7th full length project, Dream. The album also debuted at No.4 on the iTunes Pop Album Sales Chart and No.10 on the US All Genre Chart, as well as in the top 50 on Billboard’s Top Album Current Sales Chart; an impressive accomplishment for any artist, especially an independent act.

“This is absolutely unreal. Thank you to everyone who bought an album, streamed the music, watched the videos – it means the world to us,” Mat & Savanna shared in an Instagram post about the news. “We are blown away by your comments and feedback – our hearts are full!”

Growing to prominence via viral video covers of popular songs during the pandemic, Mat & Savanna have come a long way in a very short time. In her first ever social media post, a then 15-year-old Savanna Shaw shared a video singing “The Prayer” with her dad, Mat, to social media. Originally meant merely for friends and family, the video caught fire and was viewed over 100 million times across various social platforms and media outlets.

Praised by Kelly Clarkson, Good Morning America, The New York Times and more for their harmonies and hopeful spirits, the father/daughter pair went on to release their debut album, “Picture This,” which debuted at #1 on iTunes pop charts, #1 on Billboard’s classical albums, and #54 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Since then, they have released an additional 5 albums, all hitting #1 on Billboard charts worldwide alongside tour dates with the likes of Imagine Dragons, The Piano Guys, Jim Brickman, David Archuleta, and many more. Mat & Savanna will wrap up the year with their Shaw Family Christmas on December 8 and 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Visit matandsavannamusic.com/shows/ for more information and ticket details.

Dream is available to stream and purchase now. Keep up with Mat & Savanna on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.