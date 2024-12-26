Massachusetts Indie Musician and Park Ranger, Pete Birch, Releases An Ode To His Wife, “Forever With You”

Dream Pop artist, Pete Birch, gives fans a glimpse into his long and loving relationship with his wife reminiscing about their first night together on his latest song, “Forever With You.” The upbeat tune is filled with the rush of a first night and how to keep that night from ending.

“Making my upcoming EP, Strange Reality, was a visceral process, writing about things that really moved or touched me,” recounts Birch. “‘Forever With You’ is a song about the first night I went out with my wife. I knew that night that this was the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

Pete has taken the road less travelled on his way to releasing his first solo EP, Strange Reality, due in 2025. Moving from NYC to Massachusetts shortly after 9-11, he completely changed course and became a Park Ranger, a job that allows him the freedom to connect with nature and stay grounded. A far cry from his days performing in front of packed houses throughout the country, it was a welcome and necessary change that has allowed his creativity to flourish.

Following his heart, Pete is now completely independent and writes, records and produces all of his own music. Crediting a wide range of musical influences that include the Beatles, Postal Service, ELO, David Bowie, Radiohead, and Depeche Mode, the latest single and upcoming EP are a beautiful mix of original music that connects with listeners on an emotional and inspirational level.