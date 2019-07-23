Mason Ramsey Announces ‘Twang’ EP

Mason Ramsey — the 12-year-old who signed a record deal with a Nashville label after video of him yodeling in Walmart went viral during the spring of 2018 — has announced a new EP.

The five-track Twang EP is due out on Friday (July 26).

Ramsey’s Twang EP features the title track as well as songs called “Puddle of Love” and “On My Way,” among others. The up-and-comer earns his first co-writing credit on the project, which is being released via Big Loud Records / Atlantic Records. The project follows his debut EP, Famous, released in July 2018.

Ramsey’s been keeping busy since that first viral moment a little over a year ago. In addition to the two EPs, he’s been on tour, and will spend much of October and November out on the road for the second leg of his Hows Ur Girl and Hows Ur Family Tour.

Ramsey also recently teamed up with fellow viral sensation Lil Nas X for a new remix of his mega-hit “Old Town Road.” Their version of the song also features Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Young Thug.

Mason Ramsey’s Twang EP Track List:

1. “Twang”

2. “Puddle of Love”

3. “How Could I Not”

4. “On My Way”

5. “Before I Knew It”