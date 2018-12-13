Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Morgan Evans, Craig Campbell, Austin Burke and Josh Abbott Band Added To Country Thunder Arizona 2019 Lineup!

Today, Country Thunder Arizona announced the addition of a second wave of sizzling newcomers and a bona fide legend to grace the massive Country Thunder main stage in Florence, Ariz. April 11-14, 2019. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Morgan Evans, Craig Campbell, Austin Burke and Josh Abbott Band complement previously-announced headliners Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Brett Eldredge. The weekend also includes award-winners Brothers Osborne, hot newcomers HIGH VALLEY, Hunter Brothers, Brandon Lay and Abby Anderson and country legends Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, Restless Heart and the original lineup of country supergroup, Lonestar!

Aussie hitmaker Morgan Evans hit the Top-5 in America last year with “Kiss Somebody”, while Stuart recently celebrated his 50th year in show business. Flanked by his Fabulous Superlatives, Stuart will set the stage for Stapleton on Sunday night.

Country Thunder Arizona 2019 is coming in hot – see you all there!

Four-day passes are available for three easy and incredibly low payments of $53 – there is no better value in country music. Reserved seating, camping, glamping and all the extras are also available. Visit countrythunder.com to purchase, or order by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.

# # #

Suggested tweet:

.@ACMawards winning @CountryThunder Arizona #Festival adds @martystuarthq @Morgan_Evans @craigcampbelltv @joshabbottband and @AUSTINPBURKE to their already scorching-hot 2019 lineup! bit.ly/2PfpsTP

For National press, contact:

Jeremy Westby, jpw@2911.us, 833-537-2911 x800

Jason Ashcraft, jason@2911.us, 833-537-2911 x801