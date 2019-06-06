MARTY BROWN Returns To CMA Fest With Performance Trifecta

CMA Spotlight Stage Performance, Fan Club Show And Meet & Greets On Tap For Popular Singer/Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Marty Brown returns to CMA Fest with a performance trifecta. The popular entertainer kicks off the week with a 4 p.m. performance today at Center Stage Live at The 615 Hideaway (broadcasting on Facebook Live), and on Friday, June 7, he will take the CMA Spotlight Stage for a 3:30 p.m. performance followed by a meet & greet. That evening, the Kentucky native will host a Fan Club gathering and show at Martin’s Bar-B-Que (410 4th Ave South, Nashville) at 7 p.m.

Brown returns to the Fest with a new album on Plowboy Records, American Highway, and a new radio single, “Umbrella Lovers,” available for purchase now. His CD launch party, held recently at Nashville’s B.M.I. swanky headquarters, included a special FIVE “Million-Air” award presentation for Marty’s smash hit for Tracy Byrd, “I’m From the Country and I Like It That Way.” “Things are going really well for me right now,” Marty admits. “I don’t wanna jinx anything, so I’ll just knock on wood and thank the Lord and let any of my fans know that I’d love for them to come out and hear the new music – at CMA Fest or anywhere else I’m playing on the road.”

Upcoming tour dates:

6/3 – Center Stage Live at The 615 Hideaway – Facebook Live

6/7 – CMA Fest Spotlight Stage

6/7 – Martin’s BBQ, Nashville, TN

6/29 – Tift Theater, Tifton, GA

7/13 – Americana Celebration, White House, TN

7/19 – Artie Ray’s, Vine Grove, KY

8/9 – Kentucky Opry, Benton, KY

8/24 – Rowan County Fair, Morehead, KY

9/6 – The Crowded House Restaurant, Madisonville, KY

10/4 – Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Acoustic Performance, Mt. Vernon, KY

Show-goers are likely to agree with reviewers that this is Marty’s most compelling music yet. Cross Country Magazine (UK) calls him “the classic example of an all-American singer/songwriter,” while KAYO Radio credits him with “keeping to the roots of true and traditional Country music.” Country Standard Time advises fans to “buckle up for a rollicking, joyful, adventuresome ride as Marty Brown drives flat-out down the straightaways and hugs tight the curves,” as the Coachella Valley Weekly calls his music “timeless.” More coverage can be found on The Morton Report, Fastline Fast Track, Roughstock, Music Mix Daily, Wheel Country and The Daily Banner.

About Marty Brown

Born in Maceo, Kentucky, Brown first rose to fame as an artist on MCA Records in the 1990s, but he is also known as the songwriter behind mega-hits for Tracy Byrd (“I’m From The Country”), Brooks & Dunn (“It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You”), and Trace Adkins (“When I Stop Loving You”), and many others. After a lengthy hiatus, Brown returned to the national stage with a show-stopping performance on America’s Got Talent in 2013. His touching rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” went viral, generating over 11 MILLION views on YouTube. The rest, as they say, is history. His Top 10 AGT finish convinced Marty to get back into the spotlight and since then he has returned to touring and performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry.

Stay social:

Website: http://www.martybrownmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/martybrownusa/

Instagram: @martybrownusa https://www.instagram.com/martybrownusa/

Twitter: @martybrownusa https://twitter.com/martybrownusa