Country legend and awarded songwriter Marty Brown has joined the Plowboy Records roster. He is putting the finishing touches on his album which is due out this spring. Look for first radio single in February. Marty is available for interviews during CRS. Publicity will be handled by Martha Moore of so much MOORE media.

Pictured at the Plowboy Records office are (L to R): General Manager Ben Ewing, Marty Brown and President Shannon Pollard