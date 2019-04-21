MARTY BROWN Explores Road Less Traveled With New CD, AMERICAN HIGHWAY

Growth, Depth & Genre-Bending Turns Found In New Music Due Out May 17

MARTY BROWN explores the lesser traveled musical road on his new CD, AMERICAN HIGHWAY. Set for May 17 release, the Plowboy Records’ disc is Brown’s first in two decades – and shows just how far a little exploration can take an artist. This is a righteous, joyful foray that features stylistic growth and gentle genre bending – and Brown is proud to share production credits with the revered Jon Tiven (B.B. King, Wilson Pickett, Waylon Jennings) with whom he co-wrote all of the disc’s 10 songs.

“Marty took 20 years off from recording,” notes Plowboy President Shannon Pollard. “Most artists would never attempt a comeback; for Marty it was always impossible to imagine that he wouldn’t return to the studio. He is just as raw and brilliant as ever – but he’s expanded his horizons, and this is one AMERICAN HIGHWAY that we are excited to travel.” Fans can pre-order the CD now.

Brown views the new music as his best work yet. He considers the disc to be his “Rembrandt” or “Michelangelo;” an achievement that marks the pinnacle of his creative efforts. With songs ranging the gamut from the big-city swagger of his current single, “Umbrella Lovers,” to the funky “Casino Winnebago,” and from the deceptively simple “Kentucky Blues” to the raw, Springsteen-esque channeling of the title track, the album covers rarified ground. The Brown/Tiven writing team creates a unique partnership – Brown writes the lyrics and turns them over to Tiven who then writes the music. It’s a process that expands and enhances each song. “It’s pretty magical,” Marty admits. Reviewers are calling the project “Vibrant, candid, and reverent (Midwest Music Review)” and note Brown “keeps to the roots of true and traditional Country music (KAYO Radio)” with a voice “that breathes and lives with every lyrical nuance (Roughstock).”

TRACK LISTING

1- American Highway

2 – I’m On A Roll (Better Than It’s Ever Been)*

3 – Umbrella Lovers

4 – Shaking All Over The World

5 – When The Blues Come Around

6 – Right Out Of Left Field

7- Kentucky Blues

8 – Casino Winnebago

9 – Velvet Chains

10 – Mona Lisa Smiles

*All songs written by Marty Brown and Jon Tiven, except for track 2, which includes Kristopher Martin Brown.

ABOUT MARTY BROWN

Born in Maceo, Kentucky, Brown first rose to fame as an artist on MCA Records in the 1990s, but he is also known as the songwriter behind mega-hits for Tracy Byrd (“I’m From The Country”), Brooks & Dunn (“It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You”), and Trace Adkins (“When I Stop Loving You”). After releasing three albums for the label, Marty disappeared from the public eye. Though he still traveled to Nashville occasionally to write, Brown spent most of his time with his family in Kentucky. He returned to the national stage with a show-stopping performance on America’s Got Talent in 2013. His touching rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” went viral, generating over 11 MILLION views on YouTube. The rest, as they say, is history. His Top 10 AGT finish convinced Marty to step back into the spotlight and since then he has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage, and signed autographs at CMA Music Fest. His much-anticipated CD, AMERICAN HIGHWAY, will be released May 17.