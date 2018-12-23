Martina McBride Teams With Cracker Barrel to Spread the Joy of Christmas

Martina McBride has teamed up with Cracker Barrel to give the gift of joy this Christmas season, and she tells Taste of Country that’s one of her favorite parts of her music career.

The powerhouse country singer kicked off Cracker Barrel’s Countdown to Christmas with an elaborate, old-school performance of “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays,” and she teamed with the down-home food chain and retailer for a contest in which nominated families got to travel to see her Christmas live show, which included dinner and a meet and greet with the singer.

“It was very joyful,” she recalls of the experience. “I thought that was just an amazing thing to be able to do … that’s what I love about what I do. I feel like music is such a great communicator, and I sing a lot of songs that I feel like tell people’s stories or that people feel connected to, because it does make them feel like somebody else understands what they’re going through. Being able to be onstage or make records that touch people’s emotions and give people hope or inspiration is one of my favorite things about what I do.”

McBride has just released a new Christmas album titled It’s the Holiday Season, and she says music has always been an essential part of her own Christmas experience.

