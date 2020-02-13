Marta Palombo Releases New Single

Folk-Pop singer/songwriter Marta Palombo recently released her new single “Him.” You can listen to the song HERE! With relatable, yet dramatic lyrics like your picket white fence of a dream is all in your mind, the pedestal you’ve given me is miles too high, trying to be perfect, God, you know I’d love you if I just tried, “Him” paints a picture of a love story that just wasn’t meant to be. “You know when you have a crush, and it steadily takes over? That’s what I was feeling at the time,” Marta explains. “I’ve been asked out a few times throughout the years, and I’m sure I could have been more graceful and eloquent about saying no, but the truth was…I really just wanted him. And when you want somebody else, another person asking you out can get pretty frustrating. Him is how that frustration came out – and I guess it gets a little passive aggressive.” About Marta Palombo:

If Joni Mitchell and Florence + The Machine had a 21st century hippie daughter, it would be Marta Palombo. Hailing from Florence, Italy, she found her home in Nashville, Tennessee where she spends her time writing, recording, performing, and curating a cabinet full of local teas. Marta effortlessly weaves diverse influences and genres into her own unique blend of off-kilter folk-pop. Initially honing her wordsmithing and performance skills through poetry, Marta found nationwide recognition as Poetry Out Loud’s 2016 Georgia State Champion and National Runner-Up. After moving to Nashville, she geared her talents towards writing music full-time, releasing a steady stream of covers in English and Italian, as well as original compositions.

Marta has already made quite a name for herself in Music City, garnering a very loyal fan base. She’s played at well-known venues like Café CoCo, True Music Room & Bar, Commodore Grille, Bowery Vault, Two Old Hippies, Boulevard Records, Just Love Coffee, and Belcourt Taps. In addition, Marta has added both the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and Bridgestone Arena, where she sang back-up for Josh Groban, to her impressive musical resume.

Marta’s biggest hit came from an acoustic cover of LP’s 2015 single, “Lost On You”, soon followed by her debut extended play: 2016’s Revisions. Half personal introspection and half mission statement, the EP evokes imagery of halcyon days with hopes for the best of times to come, and a willingness to revel in the unknown, no matter the consequences. The single “Sparrows” followed in 2017, as well as two new songs in 2018: the soul-baring ballad titled “Bitter End” and the bubbly, optimistic “Gold.”

Admiring her roots while simultaneously eschewing the traditional notions of what a singer/songwriter should be is paramount to who Marta Palombo is as an artist. She has an ever-growing passion for telling life’s stories, big and small, and always has upcoming plans on the horizon. “Him” is Marta’s first release since 2018, but you can expect an epic comeback including a new EP due in late February 2020.

For more information, visit www.martapalombo.com and connect with Marta on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.