Marshmello signs with WME for representation

WME has signed multi-platinum DJ and music producer Marshmello for representation.

Marshmello continues to be represented by Obi Asika-Iweka at Echo Location Talent Agency for European touring and managed by Moe Shalizi, CEO and Founder of The Shalizi Group.

After topping Billboard’s list of 2019’s Top 100 Dance Artists, Marshmello’s hit in collaboration with Bastille – Happier – set a new precedent for the most weeks spent at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 43 weeks, and impressively continues to hold the No.1 spot.

Additionally, it was recently reported that Marshmello dominated Nielsen Music’s mid-year 2019 dance/electronic charts, with Happier as both the most streamed and biggest selling dance/electronic track and his Fortnite Extended Set as most popular album.

Marshmello has 45 million monthly Spotify listeners with more than 10 billion streams, making him one of the Top 10 artists on the platform globally.

Additionally, he boasts 37m YouTube subscribers worldwide, making him the 4th most-subscribed artist channel on the platform, where he hosts Cooking with Marshmello.

Additionally, he recently announced a record-breaking $60 million two-year residency in Las Vegas.

Outside of music, Marshmello recently made video game history when more than 10 million concurrent players attended the first ever Fortnite in-game concert.

Apple Music featured the extended set for the concert, which debuted at No.1 and remained in that position for 17 consecutive weeks.

In addition, he has ventured into consumer packaged goods, partnering with Stuffed Puffs and selling 1 million bags of chocolate filled marshmallows at Walmart in less than 24 hours.Music Business Worldwide