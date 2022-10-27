Mark-Winter-Christmas550.jpg

Mark Winter feels the magic with “Christmas In The Air”

Feel the magic that is

Christmas In The Air

The new Christmas single, by former member of Epic Records recording artists, ILUSION: Mark Winter

Cheerful, fun and danceable, Christmas In The Air is sure to become a future holiday classic!

Available now on all streaming platforms!

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Mark Winter
Song Title: Christmas In The Air
Publishing: Such Fun Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Christmas In The Air
Record Label: Wintertainment
Wintertainment
info@wintertainment.com

