Mark Thompson Joins Full Power Radio

Mark Thompson

FULL POWER RADIO appoints MARK THOMPSON as Director Of RF & IT Engineering for NEW LONDON, PROVIDENCE, and BURLINGTON, VT.

“MARK THOMPSON is like family and has worked on many projects with the FULL POWER RADIO team including the launch of JAMMIN 107.7/NEW LONDON in 2002,” said JOHN FULLER, President Of FULL POWER RADIO.

THOMPSON most recently served as VP/Ops. at HORIZON BROACASTING/PANAMA CITY, FL and OM at CUMULUS/TALLAHASSEE, FL. His previous work includes WLS/CHICAGO, WLLZ and WRIF/DETROIT, WYSP/PHILADELPHIA and KISW/SEATTLE.

Meanwhile, FULL POWER RADIO is looking to fill programming duties, previously served by VP/Programming BRIAN RAM, which include Alternative WMRQ (RADIO 104.1), Top 40/Rhythmic WWRX (JAMMIN 107.7)/HARTFORD, AC WBMW/NEW LONDON, and Tropical WKKB (LATINA 100.3 FM)/PROVIDENCE.