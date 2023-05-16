Mark Newman’s New Video At The Border Shines a Light on the Worldwide Refugee Crisis

“At The Border”, the latest Music Video from acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman is now available on his Official YouTube Channel and social media pages. The video was Directed by George Panagakos of 525 Media.

Watch the Video on YouTube

Regarding the genesis of this tune, Mark explained, “At The Border” was originally written about the struggles of the people fleeing the war in Ukraine, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis”.

In a pre-production meeting, Newman told the director, “This has been going on since the times of Ancient Egypt. People have had to leave their homes to find better lives elsewhere throughout history. It’s a worldwide problem. That’s what this song is about, and what I’d like to see represented in this film.”

No stranger to tackling tough topics, Mark has always worked to bring about political and social change with his songs, including the recent releases “When I Aim My Gun”, and “Tulsa”, which solemnly recounts the Tulsa Massacre of 1921.

The current global estimate is that there are approximately 281 million refugees worldwide, which equates to 3.6 per cent of the global population. Overall, the estimated number of international migrants has increased drastically over the past five decades.

Of the more than 44 million immigrants in the United States as of 2019, one-third (14.8 million) were low income, meaning that their family’s income was below 200% percent of the federal poverty level.

Upcoming Mark Newman Showdates:

6/24 Mark Newman w/ The Hitmen, Coppell, TX

7/15 Mark Newman w/ Streetfighter at Jones Beach Bandshell, NY

7/16 Mark Newman w/ Sailin’ Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Woodbridge Concert Series

7/23 Mark Newman w/ Sailin’ Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Great South Bay Music Festival

8/10 Mark Newman w/ Jeff Lake at Jones Beach Bandshell, NY

9/03 Mark Newman w/ Allmost Brothers at Jones Beach Bandshell, NY

Newman has worked with many soul, blues and rock greats including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave).

Mark has also shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well. As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others. A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro.

Past releases include the singles “Tulsa”, a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and “From Me To You”, a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent album, “Empirical Truth” was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006’s “Must Be a Pony”, 2010’s “Walls of Jericho”, and 2015’s “Brussels” – a live acoustic-driven EP.

