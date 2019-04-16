Mark Newman Signs Distribution Deal with WBA Records

As he gets ready to take the stage at The Paramount (370 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743) opening for The Weight Band – Featuring Members of The Band & The Levon Helm Band on Saturday, June 22nd – singer/songwriter and guitarist Mark Newman will have plenty to celebrate. Having recently signed a distribution deal with Nashville-based record label WBA Records, he’ll soon be releasing his third LP “Empirical Truth”, and just hit at #11 on the Reverbnation Singer/Songwriter Charts for NY!

The Label Welcome’s His Mix of Americana, Blues, and Roots Music to Their Already Stellar Roster Which Includes The John Oates Band, Michael Londra, and The Little River Band

A New York native, Mark Newman’s musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over, playing with an eclectic mix of noted musical talents from Sting to Elvis Costello, and Travis Tritt as well as his own solo work. A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro, and with a voice reminiscent of many rock and blues men before him- it has the familiarity of an old friend yet the power and soul of many of today’s rock, soul, folk and R&B icons. For over five years, Newman and fellow songwriter Naomi Margolin have run the “Music From the Hive” Singer/Songwriter Series, and for the past three years- “The Original Music Series” for bands, in an attempt to keep original music alive on Long Island.

Although Newman has played a ton of exciting solo and full-band showcases–notably Delbert McClinton at Highline Ballroom just last month and Les Dudek at My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel, The Paramount in Huntington opening for The Doobie Brothers, The Space at Westbury opening for the one and only Don Felder and David Bromberg on separate occasions, The Blue Note in Tokyo, Japan, and NYC’s Legendary Bitter End–he has also worked as sideman to so many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time like John Oates (Hall and Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave)!

Past releases include 2010’s “Walls of Jericho” filled with intricate guitar work and mixed with a plethora of sounds from hard rock to a lighter more Dylanesque folk tinge, and 2015’s “Brussels” – a live acoustic-driven EP that packs a bluesy punch reminiscent of Clapton’s “Unplugged” album through both the guitar work and raw vocal power. His latest LP “Empirical Truth” is due later this year.

More Upcoming Mark Newman Live Dates:

Thursday, May 16th – Sunday, May 19th @ Montauk Music Festival (Dates, Times, Locations TBA)

Friday, May 24th, 6:00PM @ The Space at Westbury, Westbury, NY

Saturday, June 22nd, 8:00PM @ The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Saturday, August 10th, 7:00PM @ The Jones Beach Bandshell, Wantagh, NY

More on WBA Records:

WBA Records is a Nashville-based independent record label and production house, specializing in artist development, distribution, and promotion in the digital age. The label was founded by Robert Williams in 1996. Opening their doors in Nashville, Tennessee, WBA Records expanded their offices nationwide and throughout Europe in 1997 as Williams continued to build and developed an elite collection of artistic entities recognizable worldwide as solo artists, musical acts, comedic performers, actors, actresses, theatrical touring companies, feature films, television series, and much more. WBA Records builds on Mr. Williams’ own past and current history. With multiple artists – the genres range from country to soul.

Oh his new distribution partnership with WBA, Newman says “I’m extremely grateful to be welcomed as part of the WBA Records family. Having been a big fan of their work for years it’s great to know I have an amazing team helping to get my music out right in the heart of Music City, U.S.A.!”.

Now, that excitement continues as Mark Newman gets ready to open for The Weight Band at The Paramount in Huntington on Saturday, June 22nd!

For Tickets to Mark Newman w/The Weight Band 6/22, VISIT: https://bit.ly/2JQN4wO

