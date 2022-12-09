Mark Mackay Releases Christmas EP, including Original “Christmas Time is in the Air”

Mark Mackay kicks off the holiday season with his brand new Christmas EP, Mark Mackay: Christmas. Bringing the Christmas cheer, with some classic rock and roll infused with a country flair, the 3 tracks on the EP consists of one original, written by Mackay and multi-hit songwriter Jeffrey Steele, as well as two Christmas classics.

“I always wanted to put out an original Christmas song but I felt it had to be fun and uptempo,” shares the vagabond. “Finally got the right song! There are so many beautiful songs out for this time of year and this compliments the mood!”

The Christmas EP accompanies his Summer Slowdown Tour with Christmas-specific dates this December in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Attendees with undoubtedly see why he was named one of Music Connection Magazine’s Top 100 National Live Acts, with his energetic magnetism and “blistering guitar solos” (Hollywood Life).

Mark Mackay is assuredly making this the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas EP is available now on all streaming platforms. Tickets for his tour are available at his website.“Mark Mackay is certainly a phenomenal performer and this Christmas EP does not disappoint,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Mark Mackay, follow him on social media @markmackay on Instagram and @markmackayofficial on Tiktok and Facebook.