Mark DiCiero Takes Weekends At KSNE (Sunny 106.5)/Las Vegas

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS has added MARK DICIERO to do weekends, effective immediately. Previously morning co-host at KMXB/LAS VEGAS, DICIERO will broadcast SATURDAY and SUNDAY from 10a-3p.

“MARK is a well-known and beloved personality here in LAS VEGAS,” KSNE PD CHRIS PICKETT said. “He has developed a genuine bond with the market and we’re happy that our listeners can connect with him on the Valley’s most popular radio station.”

“When the #1 station in the market calls, you pick up,” said DICIERO. “I’m excited and honored to join the SUNNY 106.5 team. iHEARTMEDIA/LAS VEGAS has created one of the most impressive and unique sounding AC radio stations in the country and I’m thrilled to dive in.”